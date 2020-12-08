Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino are kings of PH sports Twitter in 2020

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) A pair of UAAP stars were the most talked about athletes on Twitter this past year, ahead of the NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers.

University of the Philippines (UP) standout Ricci Rivero and UP transferee CJ Cansino were first and second, respectively, as the most tweeted about sports accounts in the Philippines this year.

Rivero has topped the list since 2017, while Cansino made headlines this year with his highly-publicized exit from University of Santo Tomas (UST) and subsequent transfer to UP.

"I am just thankful na all these years, and'yan pa rin sila supporting me online, be it with sports or entertainment," said Rivero. "I am just blessed to have been given a platform where I can use my voice to inspire and entertain a lot of people."

This exchange from August, when Rivero openly recruited Cansino to UP, was heavily talked about by UAAP fans and made it to the trending topics for the day.

Cansino said that making it to the Top 5 is an honor, especially as he emerged ahead of NBA teams.

"Hindi biro maging part ng Top 5 ng most tweeted," he said.

"Pero kung iisipin mo naman, it's more on responsibility na maging good role model, lalo na sa mga taong umiidilo sa 'yo," he also said.

According to Twitter, there were 2 billion tweets globally about sports in 2020, even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement or outright cancellation of several events.

Aside from Rivero and Cansino, the Lakers, the Miami Heat, and the Golden State Warriors were the other most tweeted sports accounts in the Philippines in the past year.



