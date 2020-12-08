Obstacle sports out to sustain momentum with Taguig competition

MANILA, Philippines -- Obstacle sports gained mainstream recognition in the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, when Filipino athletes swept all events and delivered six gold medals for the country.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletes under the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) have continued training and maintained their fitness, and on Saturday they get to show the fruits of their labor in a competition to be held at the Pretty Huge Obstacles facility in Taguig.

According POSF president Atty. Al Agra, athletes will compete in two disciplines: ninja and parkour. Over two dozen participants will try to hurdle the 10 obstacles in the ninja event in the morning, while 30 competitors will try their luck in the parkour event in the afternoon.

"It's a regular face-to-face, in-person event, pero controlled numbers," Agra assured during an appearance at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning. "We will practice social distancing."

Instead of having a head-to-head competition, only one athlete at a time will look to complete the obstacle course. They will also follow the protocols implemented by the local government of Taguig, including the use of face masks and face shields and mandatory temperature tests.

Athletes will have the option of removing their face masks when racing.

"Hindi siya mass event," said Agra. "Para siyang structured workout in that sense. Again, very controlled numbers, so 'yun 'yung aming mga precautions."

"We're closely coordinating with Taguig City about the requirements. They might even send a representative to monitor the event to make sure we are following the protocols," he added.

The federation is looking to build on their triumph from last year's SEA Games, where every member of the Philippine team reached the podium.

While it is unlikely that they can defend their titles in the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, Agra said the POSF is lobbying for their sport in both the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 edition of the SEA Games.

"Life will go on, life will be brighter, there are a lot of events," he said, after obstacle sports was not included in the initial list of 40 sports that will be contested in Vietnam next year.

Aside from those regional competitions, POSF will also send their athletes to various Ninja Warrior competitions abroad, and host an Asian invitational event in the Philippines in May. They are also set to join a world event in Russia either in September or October 2021.

