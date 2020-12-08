MMA: Rene Catalan keeps positive perspective after convincing loss

Rene Catalan vowed to keep moving forward even after suffering a devastating KO loss over the weekend in ONE: Big Bang.

Catalan was grounded by a well-placed head kick by Bokang Masunyane, as the South African fighter walked away with a 37-second KO win over Catalan at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Actually, I was really prepared for this. I was confident about my cardio. I prepared better than I did against Pacio. Even though we were in lockdown, I was still able to prepare well,” Catalan said.

“If you look at all my previous preparations, this is probably the best I’ve had in years. I just didn’t expect that knockout to happen.”

For Catalan, flash knockouts are a part of the sport, and he was simply caught off guard by Masunyane, who surprised him with his striking in this encounter.

“I know he’s a high-level wrestler. I wasn’t really expecting him to kick,” Catalan admitted.

“I was just trying to move out and escape. I was expecting him to shoot after that, but I didn’t expect him to throw a head kick.”

With the result, he said he expected Masunyane to jump the line and face either ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio or top-ranked contender Yosuke “The Ninja” Saruta in the near future.

“He’s young and he’s fearless. Maybe that confidence stems from his really solid wrestling,” Catalan said.

“I see him either taking on Pacio or Saruta in the near future. There’s really a big chance.”

As for Catalan, he promised this was not the end of his pursuit of a world title in ONE Championship.

Although he’s not getting any younger, the former top contender believes he still has a long way to go in mixed martial arts. He’s still motivated, even after suffering consecutive losses, and he plans to prove that he can still rule this division.

“It’s not really about the age but about the discipline. When you age, things get a bit harder when it comes to recovery and stamina, but those effects are mitigated with good discipline,” Catalan said.

“Being the founder of this gym, I remain motivated. Helping my athletes each day motivates me to keep on training. I just have to remain focused so I can elevate my team to new heights, like Team Lakay did.”