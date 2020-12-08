MMA: After 'smooth' 2020, Eustaquio looks to settle unfinished business in 2021

MANILA, Philippines -- Amid a rough year for their camp, former ONE flyweight world champion Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio emerged as a bright spot for Team Lakay and Philippine mixed martial arts in 2020.

The 31-year-old scored a unanimous decision victory over South Korea's Song Min Jong last November at ONE: Inside the Matrix, ending the unusual year on a positive note.

"My 2020 went very smooth, all things considered," he said. "God is gracious, and He gave me a victory before the year ended."

"Now, it's time to enjoy the holidays," he added.

Eustaquio wasn't completely satisfied with his win, as he wanted to finish Song via submission or knockout. He was admittedly frustrated that his opponent "just wouldn't go down."

"Weight was a huge factor in that one, as it always is in combat sports," he said, noting that they fought at catchweight.

Nonetheless, Eustaquio still notched another win, while several of his stablemates at Team Lakay suffered losses to end the year. This includes former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, and rising star Lito Adiwang.

Eustaquio is optimistic that their stable will bounce back in 2021.

"We will be back. We always say we are the 'Kings of the Rematch'," he said. "Now, it's time to prove that again. We'll be back stronger, faster, and more skilled."

As for himself, Eustaquio already has an idea of how his 2021 should go. He is angling for a fight against Gary Mangat, the Canadian fighter he was scheduled to face in November before Mangat tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have unfinished business with Gary Mangat. The rest is ONE Championship's choice," Eustaquio declared.

Aside from this, Eustaquio also looks to prove that he can still compete at the top level and challenge for the title once more.

"What I want is to become a better athlete and climb up the ranks again. I want to prove to the world that I still belong in the league of world champions," he said. "To do that, I have to develop my skills as fast as I can."

