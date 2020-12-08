Karate: James de los Santos pulls off hat-trick, wins 3 golds in a day

World No. 1 online kata practitioner James de los Santos had a productive Tuesday when he copped 3 gold medals from 3 different e-tournaments in a single day.

De los Santos dominated the E-Karate Games, 2nd Euro Grand Prix, and Rome International Endas Karate Cup to hike his total gold medal count this year to 29.

"Hat Trick! 27th, 28th, and 29th Golds in one day! Another personal record!" said De Los Santos in his Instagram post.

"Thank you God for this opportunity."

De los Santos beat participants from South Africa, Switzerland and the US to complete the feat. The finals of the 3 competitions took place Tuesday morning.

De los Santos has been racking gold medals since joining e-tournaments in March. He became the world's top ranking e-kata player last October.

Earlier this month, he beat a Guinness record holder from Hungary while winning his 25th online gold.