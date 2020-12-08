Cycling: Pru Life UK eyes more inclusive PRURide with virtual event

MANILA, Philippines -- With physical races still unlikely, Pru Life UK is set to hold its annual cycling event virtually.

The next edition of PRURide PH will be held online, with participants from all over the country invited to join. Allan Tumbaga, the chief customer marketing officer of Pru Life UK, said this makes for a more inclusive, exciting event.

"Iba-banner natin siya as the PRURide Virtual Challenge," Tumbaga said Tuesday in an appearance at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "Ito 'yung inaugural counterpart ng PruRide PH to be held digitally."

"'Yung virtual (PRURide) would be fun, challenging, at saka inclusive, kasi mas maraming makaka-participate ngayon," he added. "Buong bansa, pwedeng sumali. Mas exciting 'yun."

Previous editions of the races were held either in Clark or Filinvest, with last year's competition attracting 3,000 participants. Tumbaga expects even more riders to register for the virtual edition, with registration to start by next week.

Those interested to join the virtual PRURide PH will first need to download the Pulse app and register to Pulse Premium, which remains free for the time being. Tumbaga said that they expect to charge a monthly fee of P40 to P50 by January, which is still cheaper than a physical registration fee for PRURide PH.

Participants also need a fitness watch to monitor their progress. PRURide PH has partnered with Garmin but Tumbaga assured that other wearables will also suffice. Participants can also ride anywhere in the country.

"Kaya sabi ko inclusive, that's why we're also excited na mas madaming makaka-participate," said Tumbaga.

More details will be available next week.

"The registration can go on all the way to January," said Tumbaga. "The rides themselves go all the way to the mid or latter part of January. So you're under no pressure to register immediately, but you can participate anytime."

"And hopefully, during that time also, baka magkaroon ng additional challenges, depending on the needs, 'yung mga suggestion ng mga community members. We're going to listen to what they will be posting in the community and as long as technology can support it, gagawan po namin ng paraan," he added.

