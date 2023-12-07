Coach Topex Robinson and Evan Nelle of La Salle Green Archers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Topex Robinson can now finally call himself a champion coach at the collegiate level.

After failing to win rings with San Sebastian College and Lyceum of the Philippines University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), his maiden try with De La Salle University has gifted him a title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The De La Salle Green Archers escaped the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in the UAAP men's basketball finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

But Green Archers' journey was a tough one because they had to overcome a 1-0 deficit against the top-seeded Katipunan cagers in the championship series.

In the postgame conference, Robinson said he could not explain his feelings after winning the chip while giving UP the credit for putting up a fight.

“Everything is still not really wrapped in my head. But I just want to make sure that, I’m not letting any day pass by without us being focused on what’s in front of us," the La Salle mentor said.

"Credits to UP, they really pushed us to the hilt and really challenged us down to our core. And it just brought out, unleashed, the fighter in these guys. But again, I cannot put into words, you know, the feeling right now,” he added.

Robinson also admitted that he doubted himself and his coaching skills after a skewed loss against the Fighting Maroons in the first match.

However, he overcame that because he knew he was backed by an "amazing group of guys."

"It's an honor for me. This is my first championship as a college head coach after so many tries. Again, I just don't wanna give up. You know, when you doubt yourself and you don’t have the courage to move forward, you know that there’s somebody behind you,” Robinson said.

"These guys are really giving me the courage to move on even if I’m questioning myself. That first game loss was really challenging for me,” he added.

In Game 1, La Salle absorbed a massive 97-67 loss against UP, the largest winning margin in a championship game in the Final Four era.

But Robinson said he drew strength from the players.

"It kinda asked me if I’m really (for) here, if para ba talaga ako sa coaching. But every time I see these guys, it gives me the courage to move forward. Because I draw my strength from them."

Robinson also joined Franz Pumaren, Juno Sauler, and Aldin Ayo as rookie La Salle coaches to win a UAAP title.

