Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Creamline made quick work of Chery Tiggo, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22, to gain a 1-0 lead in the #PVL2023 All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

Eya Laure started hot for Chery Tiggo in the opening chapter, but Creamline pulled away as they built a 20-14 lead and never looked back.

Consecutive sharp hits from Jema Galanza, Alyssa Valdez, and Tots Carlos clinched the opening chapter for the Cool Smashers.

The Cool Smashers actually had the 22-19 lead in the second frame, but they lost it to the resilient Crossovers, who reached the first set point courtesy of Laure who scored off the block, 24-22.

But the defending champions surged once more, as their net defense worked wonders to land a deuce point at 24-all.

Valdez did the rest for the pink-coded jerseys with a 3-1 run, including the set-clinching service ace for a 2-0 lead over Crossovers.

More details to follow.