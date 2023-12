Jov Gonzaga of Cignal HD Spikers. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – It took Cignal five sets, but it was worth all the effort.

The HD Spikers completed the reverse sweep over Choco Mucho, 18-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 15-10 to snatch first blood in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

<More details to follow.>