MANILA -- After playing his final game with Lyceum of the Philippines University in the NCAA last Friday, Enoch Valdez is officially a PBA player, signing a two-year deal with the NLEX Road Warriors the day after.

Signing his name on the dotted line means he won't play for Lyceum's battle for third place game against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde on Sunday.

Fulfilling his dream to become a PBA player, Valdez has set a new goal for himself --to play for the Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team.

"Pangarap ko maglaro ng Gilas, 'yun talaga bro. 'Yun 'yung goal ko ngayon ulit. I mean nasa PBA ako focus... pero 'yung mag-set ulit ako ng goal na ita-try ko. Alam ko naman mahirap pero di ba kaya nga tayo nagaano ng goal eh para may motivation." said the Pangasinense native.

"'Yun 'yung pangarap ko mag-Gilas." he firmly told ABS-CBN News.

Coach Frankie Lim would have wanted him to play last Sunday after signing but there wasn't enough time to get his medical tests done.

Valdez has always grinded to earn his minutes in Lyceum -- and he vowed to stick to his work ethic to establish himself in the pro ranks, not wanting a short-lived career.

"Tatrabahuin ko 'yan. Kung hindi niya ako gamitin, pero tatrabahuin ko. Mas ramdam ko 'yung feeling na tinrabaho ko 'yung minutes ko. Sa akin bro gusto ko talaga na ma-establish ko ng maayos 'yung pangalan ko. Ayoko yung magiging player ako na after 3 years, 4 years, 5 years wala na. Gusto ko long-term, gusto ko ma-establish ko agad," he said.

Before getting ahead of himself, he knows the task in front of him are the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Friday.

He believes he is more of a complete player now compared to when he was just applying for the draft, with improvements made to his game. "Para sa akin siguro 'yung mga decision-making ko kahit papaano nag-improve na din and 'yung mga shot selection though nagmimintis. Pero 'yun talaga 'yung mga tira kong gusto ko eh," he said.

The former King Pirate understands why he was drafted and he plans to showcase it on Friday. "Alam mo naman sa depensa talaga ako kumukuha ng kumpyansa talaga," he said.

With Rain or Shine loaded with different scorers, he is excited to put the clamps on star guard Rey Nambatac. "(Kay) Kuya Rey ako kasi close ko 'yang si Kuya Rey and nagsama kami niyan sa Letran. Sarap sa pakiramdam na mabantayan ko siya na diba?" he said.

Valdez and the Road Warriors will avoid tying the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the team standings on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Philsports Arena in Pasig. Rain or Shine holds a 1-5 win loss card, while NLEX has a 2-4 record.