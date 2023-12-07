'Money shot' practices pay off for Mapua's Escamis in Game 1

Clint Escamis went 4-of-4 from the free throw line against San Beda. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Mapua University's Clint Escamis worked extremely hard to improve his free throw shots and this paid dividends during Game 1 of the NCAA men's basketball finals against San Beda University.

The leading Most Valuable Player candidate sank two pressure-packed free throws to provide the Cardinals the needed separation with 10 seconds left in the clock.

Mapua eventually walked away with a 68-63 win for a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three finals.

"Kasi 'yung free throw ko last time, 2-out-of-4, 1-out-of-4," confessed Escamis after the win.

"So sabi ni coach (Randy Alcantara) sa 'kin, 'Clint, sa finals pasok mo mga 'yan.' Buti naman napanindigan ko 'yung sinabi niyang 'yun."

Alcantara had been egging on his players to master their free throws, even holding money shot games where the team actively participates.

"Sa practice namin nakuha 'yun. Nagpapa-money shot pa 'yun from the free throw e. 'Yun dun siya lumabas," said Escamis, who eventually finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

Escamis eventually went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line on Wednesday.