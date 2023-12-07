Fritz "Kid Tornado" Biagtan and Carlo Von Bumina-ang. Handout/ONE Championship.

Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan and Carlo “The Bull” Bumina-ang will look to end the year right for Filipino MMA fans when they return to action on December 8 at ONE Friday Fights 44 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

But for them to do that, they’ll have to overcome different foes who boast styles that have historically given Filipinos a hard time – wrestling.

Pressure will be on both fighters to perform, especially since two Pinoy bets -- Carlos Alvarez and Dave Bangguigui -- dropped their respective fights last week.

Biagtan, who takes on Babar Ali in a flyweight MMA bout, knows exactly what to expect when he battles the 21-year-old Pakistani.

“He’s a very good fighter. He’s well-rounded, a very good wrestler with striking,” Biagtan said.

Ali is a lanky fighter who loves to use his length against his opponents before overwhelming them on the ground with strikes and submissions.

So this time, Biagtan is focusing on his takedown defense and footwork to make sure he times his strikes each time Ali overextends.

“I made sure that my punches are sharp, and my takedown defense too. That’s what I need to take care of, his body locks. He’s taller, so it would be easier for him to cut the distance and take me down,” he said.

“We’ll use our footwork and agility to make sure that he doesn’t come close. Each time he comes in, we’ll make him pay.”

In bantamweight MMA action, Bumina-ang battles the unbeaten Ilyas Dursun, who’s shown punishing ground-and-pound and frustrating top control in all of his fights.

While the Team Lakay standout expects a tough challenge from the Turk, he’s confident that both of them can overcome their challenges and give Filipino fight fans a nice end to 2023 while moving on to the ONE Championship main roster.

“I think all of us are ready to go to the next stage,” he said.

"Fritz is very explosive, he’s on a different level right now. He’s a very good striker.”