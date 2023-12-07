M5: AP Bren secures knockouts slot, eliminates Team Lilgun

Courtesy: Moonton Games

MANILA -- AP Bren secured its slot to the M5 World Championship knockout stages after sweeping and eliminating Mongolia's Team Lilgun at the EVM Convention Center Thursday.

AP Bren will end its group stage campaign with a 3-0 record after sweeping Team Lilgun. As a result, Team Lilgun and Team Flash are officially eliminated from the competition, with Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls taking the last slot.

AP Bren made quick work of Team Lilgun in Game 1, piling up a 8,200 gold lead and dominating across all objectives to secure victory.

The MPL Season 12 champions bucked off a slow start to emerge victorious at match point, bursting down the Mongolians in later team fights and forcing them to disengage during the late-game objectives.

With a spotless record, AP Bren is expected to take the upper bracket of the knockout stages, with the first phase happening at the EVM Convention Center starting Saturday.