Here's a recap of the final minutes before DLSU reclaimed UAAP glory

Championship action between De La Salle and University of the Philippines. ABS-CBN News

A sudden hush fell over the crowd in the last few minutes of the De La Salle University and University of the Philippines do-or-die game on Wednesday before erupting into deafening screams of excitement.

“Almost two minutes, scoreless right. We couldn’t breathe. But after the free throw by KQ, they sealed the deal,” DLSU alumnus John Labasug said.

The De La Salle Green Archers were visibly emotional at the sidelines in the last 30 seconds of the match, hoping that when the final buzzer goes off, their team would bring home the crown and finally reclaim UAAP glory.

WATCH: DLSU Green Archers visibly emotional at the last few seconds of Game 3. DLSU leads at 70-67 | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/Cs9QOECvPH — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 6, 2023

The green-and-white crowd comprising different generations — from children to boomers -- were united by the animo spirit as well as a collective longing for the coveted championship that had eluded them for seven years.

“The school spirit never fades away,” Carlo, who graduated from DLSU over a decade ago, said. “I lined up at 12 noon, all for the school. For the pride. To cheer the team. Animo La Salle!”

Carlo was among the Lasallians, as well as Iskos, who endured the long queue that snaked around Araneta Coliseum earlier that afternoon.

DLSU student James de Leon lined up the night for tickets outside the Enrique M. Razon Sports Center in their Taft campus.

“10 p.m. ako pumila. Hindi ako natulog. Nanood ako Kathniel movies,” he said. “Sulit para sa La Salle!”

His friends joined him at 6 a.m. According to them, they wanted to witness the start of possibly a new era of rivalry.

“It is the first UP-DLSU finals. We were so excited,” third-year student Racines said.

WATCH: Green crowd cheers as DLSU Green Archers maintain the lead at 70-67 with 30 seconds left. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/2Y8CFsXu1g — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 6, 2023

Their unified chants of Lasallians hungry for victory rumbled and echoed throughout the entire arena — with “King Archer” Kevin Quiambao hyping the crowd, as if the team was feeding off their energy.

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling. Grateful,” he said.

Even former Green ArchersDon Allado, Jeron Teng, Kurt Lojera, Mayor Francis Zamora, Jamie Malonzo, and Renren Ritualo were on their feet — and on their toes.

“They treat each other like family, brothers at naging iba approach niya at kita naman epekto. At the end of the day this championship will prove that his coaching style works,” former two-time DLSU Champion and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said, praising head coach Topex Robinson.

DLSU-Manila president Bro. Bernard Oca, FSC said they are honored that the UP was their opponent as the team pushed the Green Archers to their limits.

“So happy we got this championship because we played a team that was excellent. We showed them the best because they were also very very good,” he said.

Bro. Bernard Oca, DLSU-Manila's president, said they are honored that the University of the Philippines was their opponent at the UAAP Men’s basketball championship as the Fighting Maroons were an “excellent” team. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/Uhy8mDtrMz — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 7, 2023

The final clash between the two universities ended with a score of 73-69.

Despite the setbacks early on, many La Sallians believed that Season 86 is the year their men’s basketball team would bring home the crown.

“After Game 2, we knew we could win. We had the momentum,” Labasug said.

“Never doubted one bit. I knew coming here, DLSU was going to win,” alumni Lord Nicolas said.

After the final buzzer, DLSU players and supporters stormed the court to celebrate and close the program.

And when it was time to sing the Alma Mater, the words "Never shall we fail" took on a new meaning, rekindling a new sense of pride for DLSU community.