For current, former Archers, coaching was key in DLSU win

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson celebrates with his players after winning Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals in Quezon City. Handout

MANILA -- As the final buzzer sounded, De La Salle University's seven-year title drought had come to an end. The championship returned to Taft Avenue after a triumphant 73-69 Game 3 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP), witnessed by over 25,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

La Salle head coach Topex Robinson now joins the ranks of DLSU coaches Franz Pumaren, Juno Sauler, and Aldin Ayo, who all won a UAAP title in their inaugural seasons leading the Green and White.

This victory also ended years of frustration for Robinson, who previously experienced disappointment in collegiate championship games. His appointment as head coach brought about a notable "rebranding" captured in social media videos, earning praise for his refreshing approach in communicating with players.

Former two-time DLSU champion and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora credited coach Robinson's coaching style as instrumental in reclaiming the crown.

"In-observe ko 'yung coaching style ni Coach Topex. Nakita ko 'yung style niya kasi 'yung players at si Coach Topex para silang buddy buddy. They treat each other like family, brothers at naging iba approach niya at kita naman epekto. At the end of the day, this championship will prove that his coaching style works," Zamora said

Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao credited Robinson for bringing out his best, enabling him to reach his full potential.

"First of all sobrang sarap 'yung tinatawag na players' coach si Coach Topex. Lahat 'yung mga pinagdaanan ni Coach Topex na hardships, knowing na galing sa Lyceum, 'yung dalawang straight na finals natalo, parang talagang dibdib ko 'yun. Sabi ko hindi pwede mangyari na knowing na nandyan siya sa likod ko, siyempre kailangan din nasa likod niya ako," said Quiambao, who was named the Finals MVP.

Despite the accolades, Robinson remained humble, attributing the success to the team. He emphasized that the players are not just his team members but also his friends.

"These guys were really giving me the courage to move on, even if I'm questioning myself. That first game loss was really challenging for me, kinda asked me if I'm really here para ba ako sa coaching. But every time I see these guys it gives me the courage to move forward you know. I draw my strength from them," Robinson said.