La Salle celebrates their UAAP men's basketball title on December 7. Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – With Christmas only 18 days away, Lasallians will have a merry yuletide season after the De La Salle Green Archers won Game 3 of the UAAP Finals, 73-69, against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.



The Green Archers went back home to Taft Avenue from the Smart Araneta Coliseum where more than 25,000 fans were in attendance to witness history as UP and DLSU faced off in the finals for the first time.

UAAP Season 86 and Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao led the way for the Green Archers with a near double-double of 24 points and 9 rebounds.



In front of a joyous La Salle crowd at the Cory Aquino Democratic Space (CADS) in DLSU, Quiambao said: "Thank you so much sa support niyo on live and then sa TV sa lahat po ng nanonood. I'm so blessed na part ako ng championship program and can't wait for more."



He then reminded the students to ace their exams after he won the finals with his teammates. "Naipanalo ko na 'yung finals, naipanalo namin. Finals niyo naman ipanalo niyo. Animo!"



Rookie UAAP coach Topex "The Pitbull" Robinson saw his classmates at the CADS, saying they shouldn't have stayed up late because finals week is ongoing. "I could see some of my classmates in the audience. Remember this is finals week, so you shouldn't be staying up late. But again I'm so grateful and honored to be embraced by a school that has won a lot of championships."



Two weeks ago, DLSU hosted a ceremony night attended by former La Salle champion teams, which served well for the current crop of Green Archers as most took it as a challenge to be part of DLSU basketball lore.

Before giving up the microphone, Robinson told Br. Bernard Oca, FSC that after seven long years the championship is "finally home."



Team captain Ben Phillips can't help but get emotional as he finally got a championship, with the crowd chanting, "Iiyak na 'yan."



He said he wasn't originally a recruit and that he had to try out for the team.

"When I first arrived, I wasn't recruited; try out lang ako. I was a walk-on. That was four years ago. Pero every day sa practice, sa mga extra works, I really tried to give it my all. And so from being a nobody, somebody who wasn't supposed to be here -- I wasn't supposed to play basketball talaga -- pero ngayon I've been very blessed to be the captain of this championship team," the Ohio native said.



Graduating student Joaqui Manuel added "Most hated, that's me. Five years in this program, five years, and only now I got to taste what it feels like to win. I just wanna thank everyone, especially you guys seated there right now. Thank you to everyone behind me and he coaching staff. Thank you to Br. Bernie, thank you Sir Edwin (Reyes). I'm finally done guys, so I'll see you around. Thank you! Animo! Animo! Champion!"



Speedster Mark Nonoy kept his speech short and simple: "First nagpapasalamat po kami sa La Salle community kasi ito na 'yung last playing year namin. Sobrang thankful ako kasi isa ako sa part na nakuha 'yung championship and ginawa po namin lahat ito para sa inyo, para sa nagmamahal sa amin. Maraming salamat po. Kagawad!"



Francis Escandor who had a big Game 2, dropping four three-point bombs en route to 14 points, was wearing sunglasses but removed them which drew cheers from the crowd. "I just want to say first of all to my groupmates I'm sorry I haven't been active as I should," he said, before thanking the crowd for their support and telling the DLSU community to enjoy the championship.



Season 86 Mythical 5 member Evan Nelle asked the crowd where they were gonna party after the championship. "I just wanna say thank you, guys. Anong oras na andito pa kayo pero maaga pa naman di ba. Where will I see you guys later? Are we gonna party?" He expressed his love for their supporters who supported them despite their dismal first-round campaign compiling three losses.



For his part, DLSU president Br. Oca said the Green Archers worked so hard for this year's championship. "If you don't work hard at something, it doesn't mean anything. This team is here because they worked very, very hard and I'm sure that this team is second to no other team in terms of the work ethic, the dedication and the commitment and that's why they are champions!"

With the students shouting "kwatro" which is the highest grade in the DLSU grading system, he answered back: "Kung gusto niyo ng kwatro, magtrabaho kayo!"



Br. Oca also thanked archrival Ateneo de Manila University for lighting the Church of the Gesu and Arete green as a way of congratulating La Salle.

"I told in the interview with ABS-CBN that this championship was worth the experience. We are so happy that we got this championship because we played a team that was excellent, that was good... and we showed them the best of ourselves because they were also very, very good. To the UP community, thank you very much for the opportunity for playing with you in this championship," he said.



After ending the first round with a 4-3 win-loss card, the Green Archers swept the entire second round, ending the elimination phase with the second seed. The twice-to-beat advantage was a major key for them to get into the finals, whipping the National University Bulldogs, 97-73, in the Final Four.

But the Green Archers saw their win streak end with a 30-point drubbing from No. 1 seed UP, 97-67, in Game 1 of the finals. The Green Archers then posted back-to-back wins in Games 2 and 3 to win the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship.



This is the Green Archers' 10th UAAP men's basketball title. The university is planning a bigger celebration next week after the finals week of its students.