Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Creamline star Alyssa Valdez emphasized the importance of staying healthy after sitting out several games in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The former Ateneo de Manila University standout has suffered injuries in the past, specifically on her knee.

Despite missing her services, the Cool Smashers managed to stay unbeaten in 11 matches.

Valdez also did not see action in their last game of the eliminations against Galeries Tower to rest, coach Sherwin Meneses admitted, and it bore fruit as Valdez swished 12 points in their semifinal bout against Chery Tiggo Thursday.

The Cool Smashers won against the Crossovers in straight sets, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena.

"Being in a professional league, (it is) very important to be healthy all throughout the season. And 'yun na 'yung na-realize namin, and na-pick up namin from the past conferences," Valdez said in the postgame conference.

The volleyball star also said the medical team and management are overseeing the team's health.

"Hindi lang naman ako 'yung kinakausap ng coaches, it's really the PVs, the doctors, and hindi lang din sa akin – lahat sa amin sa team. Si coach Sherwin (Meneses), meron siyang gano'ng instinct eh. And it's not given to all coaches. I'm just very glad na may gano'ng open communication din sa amin," she told reporters.

Now 30, Valdez said being physically fit is key to succeeding in sports.

"'Di na rin tayo bumabata, let's face it," the skipper said.

"'Yun 'yung naiintindihan namin sa profession. Kailangan naming alagaan 'yung mga sarili namin. Hindi lang sarili namin, pati mga katawan namin."

Creamline and Chery Tiggo continue their semis clash on Saturday, December 9, at the same venue. Game starts at 6 p.m.