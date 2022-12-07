Bulldogs rookie Kean Baclaan turned heads in Season 85. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa sent a warning to UAAP teams after his prized rookie, Kean Baclaan, has already gained ample experience from his first season at the collegiate level.

“‘Yun siya e. Makapal mukha, born winner, so good luck na lang sa next season na makakalaban ko,” said Napa, who steered NU to its first Final Four appearance in seven years.

The 5-foot-8 Baclaan delivered 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball semifinals on Wednesday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The pint-sized floor general out of UST high school poured his heart out and even put the Jhocson squad on top, 59-56, after nailing a corner triple with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

However, the championship exposure and composure of the Goldwin Monteverde-led UP prevailed in the dying minutes of the match.

“At least na-experience na ni Kean kung ano yung buhay ng UAAP…Natuto na yung bata. Pinakita niya how great he was para maglaro sa big stage,” the veteran mentor shared.

Prior to the loss against the Fighting Maroons, Baclaan was averaging 7.92 points, 3.38 boards, and 4.15 dimes in 13 games.

On his part, Baclaan was just thankful for the trust that the three-time UAAP juniors’ champion coach bestowed on him.

“Sobra, una pa lang e. First game ko pa lang first five na agad ako. Wala pang two months na nagp-practice sa NU binigay niya na agad sa’kin yung role na sobrang bigat as a point guard, as a leader ng team, as a court general ng team,” Baclaan shared in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN Sports.

Baclaan caught the eyes of collegiate basketball enthusiasts after dropping 35 points for Builders Warehouse-UST in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup last August.

However, Baclaan made a shocking move heading into UAAP Season 85 and transferred to National University.

Moving forward, the shifty point guard set his eyes on making a great comeback next season.

“Focus lang. Siguro hindi talaga para samin yung ngayong season kaya next year babawi talaga kami.”