San Miguel Beer and Talk 'N Text will be heading to Japan in March 2023 for the East Asia Super League Champions Week.

The league announced on Wednesday the Utsonomiya Brex and the Ryukyu Golden Kings will be hosting all 10 games to be played during the March 1-5 tournament.

Originally set in Manila, the meet will now be played in Japan instead, with both the Kings and Brex enjoying the hometown support.

But the Beermen and Tropang Giga will be banking on the presence of Japan-based Filipinos.

"We can't wait to see our top teams head to Japan and compete in the East Asia Super League," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. "We're also well aware of the rising popularity of Filipino players and basketball in Japan, and we're ready to make a strong run for the championship."

San Miguel and TNT faced each other in the last finals of the Philippine Cup, which was won by the Beermen. Being the finalist in the Cup meant they will represent the country in the Champions Week.

The reigning all-Filipino champions are bracketed in Group A with the Golden Kings, Anyang KGC of Korea, and Taipei Fubon Braves of the PLeague+.

On the other hand, the Tropang Giga are in Group B with the Brex, Seoul SK Knights, and the Bay Area Dragons.

The champion will take home $250,000, runner up $100,000, and third place $50,000.