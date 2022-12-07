PVL: No surgery needed for Valdez, says Creamline

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez at the bench after injuring her right knee. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez will not need surgery after suffering an injury to her right knee, the Cool Smashers announced on Wednesday.

Valdez hurt her right knee while going for a dig early in Set 3 of their bronze medal match against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. She had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game, which Creamline won in four sets.

The veteran open spiker later went to the Makati Medical Center for tests. She had scored 10 points before suffering the injury.

"Creamline Cool Smashers management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks of rest and rehabilitation for our captain," the team said.

"Thank God that no surgery will be needed," Creamline added. "Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the best possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time."

Valdez was able to walk with assistance after the match, though her right leg was heavily wrapped in an immobilizer.

Creamline finished in third place in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

