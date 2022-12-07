San Miguel Beer used its defensive prowess to foil Converge and gain a 1-0 lead in their PBA Commissioner's Cup best-of-3 quarterfinals series on Wednesday at Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The trio of Devon Scott, CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo led the way for the Beermen's 114-96 win over the FiberXers.

Scott had 23 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Beermen, which also got 25 big points from CJ Perez.

Fajardo, meanwhile, added 19 markers, 16 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals for San Miguel, who led by as much as 31 points.

The Beermen's defense was such that they limited Converge to just 13 points in the opening quarter.

Quincy Miller had 41 points for the FiberXers in a losing effort.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.