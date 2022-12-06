Barangay Ginebra refuses to be complacent when they tackle sixth-seed NorthPort in their best-of-3 quarterfinals showdown in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

Coach Tim Cone said the third-seeded Kings, who just missed cracking the top two, better not make the mistake of underestimating a motivated Batang Pier side.

Tip-off at PhilSports Arena is 5:45 p.m.

"They're a talented team. They are a tough matchup particularly for us because we like to play big and they like to play small and quick," said Cone.

"We had a tough time against them the last game."

He added that some of the Batang Pier were their former team members.

Among them are Arvin Tolentino, who was shipped to NorthPort in a deal involving Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Ferrer, Jeff Chan and Prince Caperal.

"That's natural for a player to be motivated playing against your former team. And we have eight former players in that team. They know well what we're doing," said Cone.