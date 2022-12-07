Partspro.ph president Raffy David, Partspro Ph Racers Inigo Anton and Brian Poe-Llamanzares. Handout

Champion driver Inigo Anton and fellow racer Brian Poe-Llamanzares copped Double Podium finishes at the recently concluded 2022 SEAOIL Radical Challenge.

Radical SR1 Cup debuted at Clark International Speedway, followed by a second at Batangas Racing Circuit.

They returned to Clark International Speedway for the final rounds, which was hit by inclement weather, making the season's final race extremely tricky.

Team PartsPro emerged as the Constructors Cup Champion, with Anton racing his way to the championship on points, along with Poe-Llamanzares who added significant points to the team despite missing out on Round 2 in BRC.

In the end, Anton and Poe-Llamanzares finished the season in first and third place, respectively.

"Ever since I became his teammate three months ago, it's just always been progress, especially with Brian," said Anton. "He kept on pushing, and he's already almost there. He's not afraid of the rain."

The manager of Team PartsPro, Billy Billano also gave props to Poe-Lamanzares.

"I know that he is very serious in racing, and so are we. We don't play games when we race. We are a professional race team. Being part of PartsPro Racing is a big help for Brian lalo na that he is starting," he said.

Tyson Sy, the team's coach and driver during the second race weekend, is now thinking ahead to next year's competition and planning to spend more time practicing with Poe-Lamanzares.

"We will put more practices, set up the car more for him para maging maayos," he said.

"I look forward to meeting new and old friends and to share my knowledge in racing. To all the fans, please support not only the Radical race but all the motorsports in the Philippines."