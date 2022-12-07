East Asia Super League unveils Champions Week

MANILA, Philippines -- The East Asia Super League (EASL) will hold its Champions Week in Japan from March 1-5, 2023, the league announced on Wednesday.

The league's eight teams will battle for the inaugural Champions Week title and the first prize of US$250,000, with US$100,000 going to the runner-up and US$50,000 to the third-place team.

A total of 10 games will be played in Japan in five days.

The Utsunomiya Brex will host the first six games of the Group Stage. The Ryukyu Golden Kings will host four games total -- two Group Stage games as well as the championship and third place game on March 5 in Okinawa in their new stadium, which is also a 2023 FIBA World Cup venue.

"EASL is honored to be the hub of East Asian basketball, bringing the best of the best of the region's club teams together in an elite competition, supported by long-term agreements with FIBA and Asia's top leagues," said EASL chief executive Matt Beyer.

"EASL Champions Week in Japan will be unlike anything ever seen before and provide fans with electrifying game actions and a platform for the top leagues and professional teams in the region to gain global exposure," he added.

Each day of EASL Champions week will feature two marquee match-ups.

The league is currently finalizing broadcast deals with top indigenous broadcasters in all core EASL geographies, and beyond. Further news on how to tune into EASL Champions Week is coming soon.

The eight teams that have already qualified for EASL Season 1 will remain in their respective groups. The schedule will be determined through a draw taking place in December. More details of the draw will soon be released, and the draw will be livestreamed globally.

"KBL welcomes the EASL Champions Week in Japan. We wish the Champions Week will be a foundation for a prosperous and stable long term operation of EASL. KBL expects the participating KBL teams in Champions Week to showcase the best of Korean basketball," said KBL commissioner Kim Hee Ok.

"We can't wait to see our top teams head to Japan to compete in East Asia Super League competition," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. "We're also well aware of the rising popularity of Filipino players and basketball in Japan, and we're ready to make a strong run for the Championship."

EASL will launch its home-and-away format in Fall 2023 for Season 2 of EASL competition, with representative teams qualifying through their current domestic seasons. In Season 3 beginning in Fall 2024, EASL will expand the format to 16 teams and potentially add in new leagues and geographies into the EASL.