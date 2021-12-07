Fil-American pole vaulter Natalie Uy secured a podium finish in the Golden Fly Series 2021 that made its stop in Phuket, Thailand over the weekend.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist cleared 4.21 meters to score the bronze.

Uy finished behind top finisher Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain and Kristen Brown of the US.

The reigning Southeast Asian record holder posted a video of her winning attempt on Instagram.

"What an incredible meet here in paradise! The energy was unbelievable. Thanks @goldenflyseries2021_phuket for such an amazing experience," she said.