Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Rick Osentoski, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists and Oklahoma City bounced back from the most lopsided loss in NBA history and ended an eight-game losing streak by rallying past the host Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Monday.

Luguentz Dort supplied 28 points for the Thunder, who lost by an NBA-record 73 points to Memphis in their last game on Thursday. Kenrich Williams and Josh Giddey tossed in 12 points apiece for Oklahoma City, which outscored Detroit 42-22 in the fourth quarter.

Cade Cunningham's 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists led the Pistons, who squandered a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost for the ninth consecutive time. Jerami Grant had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Saddiq Bey added 15 points and seven rebounds.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Pistons had three players in double figures by halftime while racing to a 63-50 lead. Cunningham led the way with 15 points as Detroit made 10 of 19 3-point attempts prior to the break. Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points for the Thunder.

Detroit, which held a 37-28 lead after the first quarter, led by as many as 18.

The Pistons led 73-57 four minutes into the third quarter after a Cunningham 3-pointer. Oklahoma City then went on a 10-0 run that included six points for Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder didn't get any closer the remainder of the quarter, as Detroit carried an 81-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trey Lyles made a 3-pointer to give the Pistons a 12-point advantage. Oklahoma City then went on a 9-0 spurt that included a dunk, two assists and a block by Williams.

The teams traded baskets midway through the quarter and when Dort made a 3-pointer with 4:44 left, Oklahoma City trailed 97-94. A Mike Muscala dunk cut Detroit's lead to one and a Gilgeous-Alexander layup gave the Thunder the lead. Muscala then hit a 3-pointer and Dort converted a three-point play to finish off a 13-0 run.

That made it 104-97 with 2:43 left, and the Pistons couldn't get closer than five points the rest of the way.