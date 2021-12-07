Photo from volleyballphilippines.com

Filipino tandem Jayrack De La Noche and Alexander Iraya put up fight before losing to Thailand pair Narakorn Chumaphai and Veerayut Sopati, 15-21, 19-21, in the FIVB Beach Volleyball U19 World Championships on Tuesday in Phuket, Thailand.

The Negrense pair saved two match points to cut the Thais’ lead to 19-20. But Iraya’s serve went wide in the next rally, allowing the Thais, fourth placers in the Third Asian U19 Championships in Nakhon Pathom last July, to take the win in Pool H.

De La Noche and Iraya will look to bounce back against Australia’s Jack Pearse and Lucas Josefsen at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Filipinos will wrap up their pool play stint against Estonia’s Karmo Saviauk and Kaur Erik Kais on Thursday.

De La Noche and Iraya are in their third international competition.



