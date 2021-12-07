NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio is looking forward to field a more formidable front court with the team's recent acquisitions.

This will be tested on Wednesday when NorthPort battles Alaska in the curtain-raiser of the PBA Governors Cup.



The Batang Pier recently secured the services of former MVP Arwind Santos, who is expected to complement Greg Slaughter and import Cameron Forte.

"Mabigat na tatlo na iyon," said Jarencio.

Santos' presence will allow Kevin Ferrer and Jamie Malonzo to play their natural positions at the wings while having big men Troy Rike and Jeepy Faundo in reserve.

Adding depth to their roster is Art dela Cruz, whom they acquired from Barangay Ginebra.

Alaska, meanwhile will be banking on its superb conditioning.

"Actually, doon ako very happy. Siyempre kailangang i-translate into game. Pero for me, going into this new conference, feeling ko eto 'yung baga best shape namin compared to the last two conferences," Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso said.

"So I think, physically, mas fit ang mga players to play. For us malaking bagay iyon kasi siyempre kung wala ka sa kondisyon, hindi mo magagawa gusto mo, eh."

The Aces traded Jayvee Casio and sophomore Barkley Ebona while getting former Blackwater guard Mike Tolomia.

