NBA: Bulls star DeMar DeRozan enters COVID protocols

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) and forward Javonte Green (24) celebrate after a shot in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Chicago Bulls star forward DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Monday, the team announced.

DeRozan will miss Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets and could miss several more depending on whether he tested positive or was a close contact of someone who had, which is not yet known.

Earlier in the day, DeRozan was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 30.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in a three-game span last week, during which Chicago went 3-0. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NBA with 26.4 points per game.

Vaccinated players still have to quarantine if they test positive, whether or not they show symptoms. Vaccinated players are not required to be quarantined for a close contact of a positive case, but they would then be tested for the coronavirus.