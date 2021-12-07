Action between BYB Kapatagan and MFT Iligan in the VisMin Super Cup. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

BYB Kapatagan rolled past MFT Iligan, 87-69, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge, Monday evening at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Archangels kept in step with the Buffalos in the first three frames, but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and Kapatagan seized control.

JR Saga kickstarted a game-deciding 16-4 surge for Kapatagan to blow the game wide open, 77-57, with 5:41 to go.

"Umpisa pa lang sinabi ko na sa kanila na huwag tayo maging complacent. Huwag ninyong tignan 'yung standing kasi kayang kaya nila tayo talunin," said Buffalos head coach Jaime Rivera.

Kapatagan is now tied with Globalport-MisOr for the top spot at 6-3 and currently has the tiebreaker after winning their first matchup.

Edrian Lao registered a monster performance with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, while Jonel Bonganciso had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jun Daanoy filled the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals.

Playing assistant coach Markee Bautista led Iligan with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Herrald Benedictos got 17 points.

Despite going scoreless, Dave Tagolimot had an unusual double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Archangels fell to their third straight defeat, going down to 2-8 for the last place.

Both squads play again on Tuesday. Iligan will open the day against Roxas at 4 p.m. followed by Kapatagan-Basilan at 6:30 p.m.

The scores:

Kapatagan 87 - Lao 19, Bonganciso 10, Daanoy 9, Rodriguez 9, Ariar 9, Puerto 8, Sollano 7, Saga 6, Kwong 3, Caburnay 3, Manalo 2, Bersabal 2, Incio 0, Manatad 0, Delfinado 0.

Iligan 69 - Bautista 19, Benedictos 17, Torres 8, Cecilio 7, Benitez 6, Dela Rea 6, Cuyos 4, Daguisonan 2, Bernardino 0, Quinga 0, Tagolimot 0, Andrade 0, Rivera 0.

Quarterscores: 18-17, 38-35, 61-53, 87-69.