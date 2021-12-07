Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. File photo. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP.



MANILA, Philippines -- The House of Representatives on Tuesday honored young Filipina tennis star Alex Eala for her victory in the 2021 French Open last June.

Eala, 16, won the French Open girls doubles title with Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva.

House Resolution 2349 cited that on June 12, Eala and Selekhmeteva of Russia won the 2021 French Open girls' doubles title, after defeating Maria Bondarenko and Amarissa Kiara Töth, with the score of 6-0, 7-5 in the finals.

"Her outstanding performance and victory at the French Open girls' doubles that coincided with the observance of the Philippine Independence Day has truly brought pride and honor to the Filipino people," the resolution stated.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Michael T. Dy III, Rep. Eric L. Olivarez, Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba, and Rep. Sarah Jane Elago, noted that Eala's success "has become a source of inspiration to young Filipino athletes and has widened possibilities for greatness not only in tennis, but in all other fields of sports as well."

Before her triumph in the French Open, Eala also won the 2020 Australian Open girls doubles with Indonesia's Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

In January 2021, she won her first singles title in the ITF Manacor in Spain.

