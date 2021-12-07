Purefood's Joseph Eriobu (88) and TNT's Almond Vosotros (26) are the leading scorers of the PBA 3x3. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- After four legs of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo, Purefood's Joseph Eriobu and TNT's Almond Vosotros are leading the league in scoring.

Eriobu, who powered the TJ Titans to the Leg 4 title, has compiled 178 points over four legs while doing damage both inside and outside the paint.

He has scored 83 points on one-point field goals, but also showed off his range by sinking 39 two-point shots in the first four legs of the competition.

Vosotros, meanwhile, is within striking distance with 175 total points. After cooling down in the third leg (27 points), the guard came alive in Leg 4 where he led all scorers with 49 points to steer the Tropang GIGA to a third-place finish.

Chasing Eriobu and Vosotros are Meralco's Tonino Gonzaga (154 points) and Platinum Karaoke's Chris de Chavez (152 points).

De Chavez has done most of his damage from long-range, sinking a league-best 64 two-pointers over four legs.

The PBA's inaugural 3x3 competition will have two more legs before its grand finals.

Four different teams have so far won each of the four legs: TNT topped Leg 1, Meralco triumphed in Leg 2, the Sista Super Sealers ruled Leg 3, and the TJ Titans claimed the Leg 4 crown just last Sunday.