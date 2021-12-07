Davao City to implement 'no vax, no play' policy

MANILA, Philippines -- Contact and non-contact sports will soon be allowed in Davao City, but only for participants who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19.

Based on the Davao City Task Force COVID-19 resolution No. 50 series of 2021, the management or barangay staff should only allow fully-vaccinated players in basketball, football, volleyball, and frisbee by presenting their legitimate vaccination cards issued by the government, with one entrance and one separate exit in the venue.

The resolution also stated that street games in the villages are prohibited, but games can be played in the covered courts owned or managed by the barangay. Games should also be strictly by appointment or reservation and no walk-ins should be allowed.

"Basketball leagues and other contact sport tournaments are prohibited. Strictly for exercise purposes only," the resolution stated.

The LGU recommended that the games are best played in open field areas and reputable basketball courts registered with the Business Bureau.

Among the health protocols that should be observed in the conduct of sports activities are the QR code, temperature scanning, physical distancing, and face masks for those who are not playing.

It is also stated that the use of shower rooms should be one at a time, and that athletes should have their own water bottles as there is "no sharing" policy enforced.

"A recommendation of a 70% maximum venue capacity for spectators within the game activity. A presence of security enforcement group initiated by the barangay shall be needed during the conduct of such sports activity," the resolution also stated.

"It is best to prioritize the safety of all before these sites are opened. I understand how you missed playing basketball, volleyball, football but we cannot compromise the safety of everybody," Davao City sports division chief Mikey Aportadera said last month.

"So I am asking for your understanding, and to wait for the guidelines because we are discussing about it thoroughly and hopefully, we can come up next week with tailored-fit guidelines for Davao City for contact sports," he added.

As of December 2, Davao City reached 977,382 fully vaccinated residents out of 1.2 million target vaccinated residents to achieve herd immunity.

Only one new case of COVID-19 was recorded in Davao City on December 6, while active cases in the city decreased to 113.