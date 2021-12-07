Tommy Fury prior to his fight with Anthony Taylor in their Cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on August 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. File photo. Jason Miller,Getty Images/AFP

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Monday he has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

Tommy was due to face Paul on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida. He won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Tommy comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib," the 22-year-old Tommy said in a tweet posted by his promoter Frank Warren.

ℹ️ Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his December 18th bout with Jake Paul in Florida. pic.twitter.com/X1JBrwZSmz — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 6, 2021

"I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the New Year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything."

With Tommy pulling out, Paul said he will have a rematch with Woodley. Paul and Woodley's cruiserweight fight in August ended in a split-decision victory for Paul.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

"I am giving him (Woodley) $500,000 extra if he can knock me out," Paul said in a video on Twitter.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)