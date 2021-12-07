

Newly crowned Philippine super bantamweight king Carl Jammes Martin credited his strength and conditioning in his campaign to become champion.

The 22-year-old wrested the title from longtime champion Mark Anthony Geraldo via 12-round unanimous decision over the weekend, and he said he could not have done it without working on his conditioning.

“Dati kasi 'pag kalagitnaan ng laban medyo mabigat na paa ko,” said Martin.

Martin tapped the services of Mel Lantin, a Physical Education graduate of the University of the Philippines and program director for physical development of the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines, while preparing for Geraldo.

Martin said that with better conditioning, he was able to deliver their game plan.

"Ngayon nagulat ako kasi ang gaan at bilis ng paa ko kaya maganda talaga epekto ng strength and conditioning sa akin," he said.

The Hingyon, Ifugao-native started out strong by connecting several counter rights and body shots that baffled the 50-fight veteran Geraldo.



In the fifth round, Martin got staggered a bit after he got caught with a strong counter right from Geraldo.

But in the succeeding rounds, Martin made the necessary adjustments as he used his excellent footwork and stinging jabs to outwork Geraldo, a longtime Philippine champion who scored impressive knockouts in his last four fights.



The win improved Martin’s record to 18-0 with 15 knockouts while Geraldo, who is the only fighter to beat IBF world superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas, dropped to 38-10-3, 19 KOs.