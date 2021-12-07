Al Panlilio re-elected as SBP president

Al Panlilio remains president of the SBP. File photo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Al Panlilio has been re-elected as president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the federation announced on Tuesday.

Also re-elected were Senator Sonny Angara and Congressman Robbie Puno as chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Manny V. Pangilinan remains the federation's chairman emeritus.

"I am thankful for the continued vote of confidence from the movers and shakers of the Philippine basketball community," Panlilio said in a statement.

"Now that the elections are over, it's time to put in even more work as we traverse through this pandemic while still having our eyes fixed on our co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023," he added.

"I'm excited to continue working with the re-elected officials and welcome the new members of the SBP's Board of Trustees."

Executive director Sonny Barrios, treasurer Ricky Palou, and corporate secretary Atty. Marievic Añonuevo were re-elected to their positions.

PBA chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas was elected as vice president with commissioner Willie Marcial, TerraFirma governor Bobby Rosales, and Alaska governor Dickie Bachman winning seats in the Board of Trustees representing the PBA and PBA D-League.

The Board of Trustees included representatives from five different areas covering the entire country.

The SBP also welcomed representatives from the professional, commercial, and school sectors, including Mark Molina of the UAAP and Dax Castellano of the NCAA, and Monica Jorge for the women's sector.

The national congress and election were held on October 13. SBP deputy executive director Butch Antonio, who also acted as the Comelec chairman during the SBP election, certified and announced the newly elected Board of Trustees.

