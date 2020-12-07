Volleyball: PSL to welcome PetroGazz as 3 teams go on leave

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Superliga (PSL) will welcome PetroGazz as a guest team for its 2021 season, even as three other squads are set to take a leave of absence from the competition.

PSL Chairman Philip Ella Juico confirmed that PetroGazz, a mainstay of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), has accepted their invitation to join their tournaments next season. The PSL has put together a full calendar for 2021 after their competitions this year were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A beach volleyball tournament that would have been held in a bubble in Subic Bay was postponed to February 2021 due to the spate of typhoons that hit the country last month.

"We invited PetroGazz to the beach volleyball tournament last year. Itong year na 'to, 'yung na-cancel, they said yes," Juico confirmed.

"Next year, we will start again with beach volleyball, they said they will join, and if the schedules of the indoor volleyball are in order for them, sasali rin sila."

In 2019, PetroGazz ruled the PVL's Reinforced Conference, beating Creamline in three games in the Finals. They lost to the Cool Smashers in the finals of the Open Conference.

Three of the PSL's mainstays -- Petron, Generika-Ayala, and Marinerang Pilipina -- have decided to take a leave of absence due to the global health crisis.

Aside from PetroGazz, there are two other teams who are interested in joining the PSL as well, according to Juico. "They are looking at the possibilities," he explained.

The PSL will still feature powerhouse F2 Logistics, Sta. Lucia, PLDT Home Fibr, Cignal, and Cherry Trigo.

Their season starts on February 25-27 with the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup, which was originally set for November 2020. Juico said the event will still be held in Subic Bay, as the league has already received the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force as well as the local government unit to hold the competition there.

"May permit na 'yan eh, so we will just renew it," he explained.

The PSL will then hold the All-Filipino Conference in March, followed by the Collegiate Grand Slam from July to August. The season will conclude with the PSL Grand Prix -- the same conference that was cancelled in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

