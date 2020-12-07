PBA: Day off works wonders for Ginebra in finals

Jared Dillinger puts up a shot for Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against TNT. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- In the aftermath of Ginebra's huge loss to TNT in Game 3 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals, coach Tim Cone did something unexpected -- he gave the Gin Kings the next day off.

After losing the first two games, TNT got its breakthrough win by crushing Ginebra, 88-67, in Game 3 last Friday. They were within 10 points heading into the final period, but the Tropang Giga outscored them, 22-11, in the fourth quarter to grab the comfortable win.

"I said this after the last game: I felt we played well in the first quarter and then we looked tired going to the second and tired the whole rest of the game," Cone said on Sunday.

"So we just decided to give them the extra time off and then we didn't practice yesterday (Saturday)," he revealed.

The Gin Kings returned to practice on Sunday morning, ahead of the crucial Game 4 scheduled for that night. It was a walk through of the adjustments they needed to make against the Tropang Giga, who had overwhelmed them inside the paint in Game 3 with Troy Rosario leading the way.

The extra rest proved effective: Ginebra had enough left in the tank to take a 98-88 win in Game 4, giving them a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven finals series. After nearly squandering an 18-point lead in the final quarter, the Gin Kings ended the game strong thanks to LA Tenorio.

"We were afraid that we would wear them out today right before the game, but we felt the recovery time was more important," Cone said of their decision to give their players an extra day to rest.

It's a page taken right out of NBA team's playbooks, he added.

"When (NBA teams) have a game on Monday and Wednesday, they'll take Tuesday off, but shootaround type of practice on the day of the game. So we just took a page from the NBA, only because I just felt they were a little bit tired," he said.

"And it seemed to have worked," Cone added. "We did win and we did look like we played with a lot more energy tonight."

The adjustments that Cone and his coaching staff implemented also worked wonders. After he was repeatedly posted up by Rosario in Game 3, they yanked rookie Arvin Tolentino from the starting line-up and inserted veterans Joe Devance and Jared Dillinger into their first five.

It was a decision that led to plenty of jokes around the team, admitted Cone.

"When I told Joe and Jared about the line-up, they were saying it's gonna be the geezers' line-up," he said. "We average about 35 years old in that line-up. I think Stanley (Pringle) was the spring chicken of the group."

But the switch worked: Rosario made just three of his 10 shots from close range in Game 4, although he still did damage by making three three-pointers. Devance and Dillinger combined for 15 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, and Cone said their experience and basketball IQ helped Ginebra take control.

"You can't count out experience, you can't count out experience in the playoffs, and we had a definitive game plan coming in with those guys," he said.

"We gained a lot of size," Cone explained. "It was obvious -- we wanted to keep Rosario from trying to pin us down next to the basket like he did over the last, over Game 3. So we put Japeth (Aguilar) on him, and that kinda killed his post game."

The Gin Kings now need just one more win to secure their first All-Filipino Cup crown since 2006-07. They have two days off to recover and make adjustments ahead of Wednesday's Game 5.

They also need to make adjustments, as Cone anticipates that Rosario -- and TNT, as a whole -- will change tactics to try and extend the series.

"They're gonna get better. He's (Rosario) gonna get better playing outside, so we're gonna have to make maybe another adjustment as we go along," said Cone.

Related video: