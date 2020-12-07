PBA: Cone sees shades of Allan Caidic in hot-shooting Pogoy

Roger Pogoy (16) sparked TNT's rally against Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- When TNT swingman Roger Pogoy began to wax hot in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Ginebra coach Tim Cone was reminded of a sharpshooter of yesteryear.

The Gin Kings came away with a 98-88 win and a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, but not before Pogoy made them sweat in the endgame. Pogoy scored 34 points -- 16 of which came in the fourth quarter -- and trimmed the deficit to just three points before LA Tenorio took over for Ginebra.

"Pogoy was just making incredible shots," said Cone. "We missed him one time, where we didn't get to him. Another time, they set a couple of good screens for him and got him free."

"Those shots he was making were just tremendous. It really turned into the Pogoy Show out there," he added.

Tenorio responded for Ginebra, drilling two huge three-pointers to match Pogoy's effort. Nonetheless, Pogoy's shooting display brought to Cone's mind one of the greatest scorers to have played in the PBA -- Allan Caidic.

"I mean, it's a completely different look," Cone said. "But the ability to get shots and shoot them with hands in your face and guys flying by you, it's Allan Caidic."

Cone recalled that Caidic once scored 70 points against his team, even with imports guarding him. The "Triggerman" still holds the record for most points scored by a local in the PBA, with 79 points in a game against Barangay Ginebra in November 1991.

"It's the same sense (with Pogoy)," said Cone. "Whenever he's open and he has the shot, or taking the shot, it's like, uh-oh, it's gonna go in. And when it doesn't go in, it's a big surprise."

"The same thing used to be my feel for Allan. Allan was the same way. If he's open, it was like, oh, you know, chalk that one up already, before it went into the rim," he added.

Cone jokingly refused to shake Pogoy's hand after the game, side-stepping the TNT star before pulling him into a hug. Afterward, he had nothing but praise for Pogoy, who is averaging 27.25 points for the Tropang Giga in the finals and shooting nearly 35% from beyond the arc.

It's a big leap for Pogoy, who normed 18.8 points in the elimination round and struggled in the semifinals against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters. With Ray Parks unavailable due to a left calf strain, however, Pogoy has been doing what he can to keep TNT competitive in the Finals against the Gin Kings.

"I said a Tagalog swear word at him, as a joke," Cone said of their moment after the game. "And, you know, I was afraid I was gonna get burned if I touched his hand."

"But he was amazing. He was absolutely amazing."

