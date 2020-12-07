PBA: 'Cold-blooded' Tenorio denies TNT a comeback win

Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Even Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone couldn't help but marvel at LA Tenorio's "cold-blooded" shots that helped the Gin Kings overcome TNT Tropang Giga in Game 4 of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The Tropang Giga were knocking on the door, having trimmed what was once an 18-point lead to just three points, 88-85, thanks to back-to-back triples by Roger Pogoy with around three minutes to go.

But Tenorio came back down to hit a triple of his own, pushing the lead back to six. When Pogoy drained another three-pointer on the other end, Tenorio answered back, firing a shot from long distance that gave Ginebra a 94-88 lead with a minute and 43 seconds left.

"He was really calm under pressure," Cone said of Tenorio after the Gin Kings hacked out a 98-88 win for a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. "Pogoy was just making incredible shots… It really turned into the Pogoy Show out there."

Responding to such a scoring barrage is a challenge, Cone admitted, and he was relieved to see that Tenorio was ready to answer the call for Ginebra.

The veteran point guard went on to score nine of his 22 points in the final quarter, including the baseline jumper with 55 seconds left that pegged the final score.

"It's easier to make those shots, it's harder to respond, and that's what LA did. He came down and made two huge responses for us from the three-point line," said Cone.

"That was cold-blooded, those two shots LA took were really cold-blooded," he added.

Tenorio's three-pointers "kinda took the sails right out of Talk 'N Text," said Cone, after Pogoy's shots lifted their spirits. True enough, the Tropang Giga did not score again after Tenorio hit his second triple, with Pogoy missing twice from long distance and Kib Montalbo also bricking a three-pointer.

That Tenorio would make big plays down the stretch for Ginebra is of no surprise to Cone after coaching the floor general for a long time.

"I knew we needed LA's presence out there, when they started to make their run," Cone noted. "You know, LA, I've used this word a lot lately, but he has no fear. He's gonna take that shot, he's been taking that shot for his whole career."

"LA's (shots) were just daggers… they were cold-blooded," he stressed.

Ginebra now has a 3-1 lead in the finals, putting them one win away from their first All-Filipino title since the 2006-07 season, when Mark Caguiao and J-Jay Helterband were the ones running the show for the team.

Tenorio warned that they cannot afford to relax against TNT, especially with Ray Parks expected to return in Game 5 to try and extend the series for the Tropang Giga. Parks, TNT's leading scorer, has missed the last three games due to a left calf strain.

"You know, closing a series is the hardest. I've been with this kind of situation already sa career ko, so alam ko na maraming teams ang nakakabalik sa 3-1," said Tenorio.

"It's gonna be really hard, but well of course, we don't want to give them a chance to win next game kasi it's gonna be really hard 'pag nakabalik talaga sila sa series na 'to," he added.

Game 5 is on Wednesday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Related video: