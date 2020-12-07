NCAA considers guest licenses 'more helpful than bad'

MANILA, Philippines -- The NCAA will craft protocols to ensure that special guest licenses (SGLs) will not be abused, but the league believes it will be helpful to them in the long run.

The NCAA announced last month that they will allow their student-athletes to suit up in professional leagues, provided they obtain an SGL from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

An SGL allows an amateur player to compete in a pro league on a limited basis. The GAB created them in the hopes that it will help in the development of the athletes and give them a smoother transition into the pro ranks.

Speaking on "Power and Play" with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala recently, the chairman of the NCAA's management committee stressed that there will be "strict procedures" regarding the SGL.

"In the NCAA, we believe in the concept of amateurism as much as possible," said Fr. Vic Calvo of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, who will chair the Management Committee for Season 96.

"But let us be realistic," he added. "Even NCAA and other collegiate sports have some professional characteristics. So times have changed… We have to adjust."

"We have to reconsider our position regarding this matter. So for us, upon careful analysis of the NCAA, may pros and cons, (but) it can be more helpful than bad for us as an association."

Student-athletes who wish to apply for an SGL need to get the permission of their school first, and the school will endorse their request to the GAB. According to Calvo, they have to be clear on the contract that the student-athlete will sign as well.

Even with an SGL, a student-athlete cannot be given a salary by their professional team, he said.

"We have to be clear about that, na hindi magkaroon ng kontrata na merong nag-appear doon na form of salary or payment," said Calvo.

"Maybe we can make some adjustments doon sa formulation ng contract," he added.

With an SGL, NCAA student-athletes can gain clearance to play in professional leagues such as the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 and the Premier Volleyball League, which turned pro earlier this year.

