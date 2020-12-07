Boxing: Eumir Marcial set for pro debut on December 16

Olympic-bound Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial is set to make his highly-anticipated professional debut on December 16, when he faces off against American fighter Andrew Whitfield.

The four-round middleweight encounter will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"(This) is still just part of his progression for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics," MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said of Marcial's upcoming professional debut.

Marcial signed a six-year contract with MP Promotions in July and flew to the United States in October to work with celebrated trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

Gibbons, who sees Marcial as a potential gold medalist in Tokyo, believes Whitfield will be a good first test for the heavy-handed Filipino.

"Andrew is from Idaho, just a tough, rough MMA fighter-slash-boxer," said Gibbons. "Just a real good style, comes to rumble, comes to get in your face and likes to fight."

Whitfield, 29, will carry a 3-1 win-loss record in the bout. He last fought in November 2019, beating a debuting Adam Smith via decision.

Marcial has proclaimed himself ready for his pro debut after two months of hard training in Los Angeles.

"Sobrang ready na po tayo. Kahit this week, kung inano na 'yung laban, lalaban po ako," the 25-year-old Filipino fighter said.

Not only will this be Marcial's first professional fight, but it will also be his first time to fight again since March, when he won the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers to punch his ticket to the Tokyo Games. -- With a report from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News