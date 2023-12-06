UST’s Villasin on game-winner: ‘I shoot that shot everyday’

UST's Nikki Villasin. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Nikki Villasin hit the most important shot of the UST Growling Tigresses’ campaign in UAAP Season 86.

The 5-foot-3 guard converted on the game-winning fast break to end UST’s 17-year title drought during their Game 3 victory against the NU Lady Bulldogs, and Villasin expressed her confidence in sinking the shot.

“I shoot that shot every day at practice so I already knew,” Villasin said, following her 10-point performance.

Villasin's layup gave UST a 71-69 lead with just seconds left in Game 3 -- and they held on in the dying moments of the game to secure the victory.

She then described what was on her mind as she went for her attempt.

“Honestly, it just got really quiet. It was kind of like just me and the basket. I saw my teammate Rocel [Dionisio] had the ball, then she gave me a quick look,” she said.

“I kind of just scanned the floor and I was like: ‘If I make this, it’s over. We’re now gonna win’.”

“Literally, it kind of went through my head and I was like: ‘Oh my God, we just won,” she added.

This shot is one of, if not, the biggest one in Villasin’s career, especially since it not only got them their first title since 2006, but it also ended the dynasty of the seven-time defending women’s champions National University.

And even before the game, the Filipina-American revealed that she already envisioned their victory.



“It's just kind of [fulfilling] like, I told Coach Haydee [Ong], we kind of had some bumps on the road this season and I told her, I texted her.”

“I was like: ‘You know I got you. No matter what, I told you we’re gonna win. It doesn’t matter what. We're gonna run into this season and we’re gonna finish it out strong,” she added.

