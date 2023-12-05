The University of Santo Tomas and National University battle in game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 4, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- National University and the University of Santo Tomas go for all the marbles in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball Finals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigresses stunned the Lady Bulldogs in Game 1, 76-72, but National U preserved their dynasty by holding on for a 72-70 triumph last Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series.

"Playing in Game 3 is definitely unfamiliar territory for us but fighting for a championship is not," said NU star Camille Clarin, who had 18 points in their Game 2 triumph.

"We’re just excited for the opportunity that we live to fight another day. We’re not gonna let it slip away from us and we’re gonna do everything we can to make sure we get that championship and it starts tomorrow," she added.

This is the first time that the Lady Bulldogs will play a Game 3 since Season 76 in 2013, when they lost to the De La Salle Lady Archers, 69-61. Since then, they have dominated the women's basketball tournament, winning seven consecutive crowns.

Another win on Wednesday will extend their dynasty to an eighth season.

For the Tigresses, they are banking on their experience in do-or-die games against the defending champions. UST were pushed by the University of the Philippines to a decider in the Final 4 but emerged triumphant.

"I told the players in the locker room that we’ve been here already," said UST coach Haydee Ong. "It’s the same scenario as against UP. This Wednesday is a do-or-die game, so let’s see what will happen."

UST is seeking a first women's championship since Season 69 in 2006.

Game time is at 12 noon.

