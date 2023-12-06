Rose Jean Ramos bags 3 medals in Qatar weightlifting tilt

MANILA -- Filipina weightlifter Rose Jean Ramos won three silver medals in the women's 45kg division for a strong start to the country's campaign in the IWF Grand Prix II in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Ramos, a two-time IWF Youth World Championships winner, completed a snatch of 70 kgs, and a clean-and-jerk of 85 kgs for a total lift of 155 kgs.

Aside from the medals, she also took home a cash prize of $500.

North Korea’s Won Hyon Sim won the gold in the two-women tournament after a snatch of 82 kgs and a clean-and-jerk of 99 kgs for a total lift of 181 kgs. Her cash prize is $1000.

Rose Jean's sister, Rosegie, missed out on the podium in the women's 49kg division, finishing fourth. Ramos, who placed fifth in the same category in this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, lifted a total of 191 kgs.

Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua won three golds with a snatch of 96 kgs and a clean-and-jerk of 120 kgs for a total lift of 216 kgs.

Another Filipino will be in action tomorrow, when Southeast Asian Games silver medalist John Ceniza competes in the men's 61kg division.

Olympians Elreen Ando and Hidilyn Diaz will compete in the women's 59kg-A on December 8, while Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon will compete in the women's 71kg division on December 12.

The IWF Grand Prix II in Doha is one of the Olympic qualifying events for Paris 2024.