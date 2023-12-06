Rip Hamilton in town to celebrate NBA Fan Month

Former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton watches Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 Finals between the UP Fighting Maroons and the De La Salle Green Archers at the Araneta Coliseum on December 6, 2012. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Former NBA All-Star Rip Hamilton is in town to promote the NBA 3X Philippines Invitational as well as the first ever NBA Fan Month.

Dubbed as the "Republika ng NBA Month," the celebrations will feature a variety of activations in conjunction with the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament, which holds its semifinals on Friday and its championship game on Sunday.

Hamilton will also promote the 2023 edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.

A champion with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, Hamilton noted the growth of the sport all over the world, not just in the Philippines.

"The sport has grown so much," Hamilton said on Wednesday. "I mean, you have to take your hats off to [NBA Commissioners] David Stern and Adam Silver. They did an amazing job growing our game, especially internationally."

"When you look at the league now and look at the top players in the league, you can probably argue that five, six, or seven of the top 10 guys are from international countries. [That] just tells you how much our game has grown," he said.

But Hamilton is also hopeful that up-and-coming players will still learn the art of the midrange shot, which he believes has taken a step back as NBA teams now put a premium on three-pointers and paint points.

"One thing I always tell people now, because everyone is talking about the midrange shot, right? 'Oh, the midrange shot is gone and don't exist'. I'm scratching my head, like, 'Hey you know what, kids all over the world, please study it, learn it. It's the hardest thing in the game to guard'," said Hamilton.

"I learned that from Michael [Jordan], being in practice with him," added the three-time All-Star, who played with Jordan with the Washington Wizards during the tailend of the NBA icon's career.

"I remember one time, I was guarding him … When he took two hard dribbles in practice and he pulled up, he was like, 'Rip, add that to your game'," Hamilton recalled.

A three-time All-Star, Hamilton was also an NCAA champion with the University of Connecticut. His No. 32 was retired by the Pistons in February 2017.