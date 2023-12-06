NorthPort import Venkatesha Jois in action against Converge in their PBA Commissioner's Cup game on December 6, 2023 at the Philsports Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The NorthPort Batang Pier weathered a brief third quarter storm to pull away from Converge, 111-95, in their 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup game on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena.

A 12-3 run capped by an Arvin Tolentino bucket gave NorthPort an 81-72 lead with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, and the Batang Pier did not relinquish control from there.

This was NorthPort's second consecutive win, improving their record to 4-2. Meanwhile, Converge fell to 0-6 in the tournament.

The Batang Pier also spoiled the debut of Converge import Jamil Wilson, who was officially signed on Tuesday to replace Tom Vodanovic. He had 30 points on 10-of-24 shooting along with 13 rebounds, but only one other Converge player finished in double digits.

In contrast, five NorthPort players reached double-digit scoring, led by import Venkatesha Jois who had 39 points and 21 rebounds to go with six assists.

NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan was most pleased with the performance of his rookies, with Fran Yu contributing 11 points and three dimes while Cade Flores had 13 points and 13 boards.

"I'm happy right now na at least, sa last two games namin, they're playing well. Nakaka-sabay na sila sa other veteran guards sa league natin," said Tan of his newcomers. "We challenged lang our guards to step up, and good things happen, like right now, na-control namin 'yung game."

NorthPort led 58-48 at the break before Wilson led Converge's comeback in the third period. His jumper with under five minutes to go knotted the count at 69.

But off a timeout, the Batang Pier regained the momentum as Jois' bucket sparked a 12-3 run that put his team back in front.

Mike Nieto, with 16 points, was the second-leading scorer for the winless FiberXers.