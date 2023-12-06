NCAA Finals: Mapua takes Game 1 vs San Beda

San Beda University battles it out with Mapua University in Game 1 of the NCAA men's basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Mapua University drew first blood against San Beda University, 68-63, in Game 1 of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball finals at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

After a 13-8 surge, the Cardinals found themselves trailing the Red Lions, 21-19, midway through the second quarter.

But Clint Escamis found his footing late in the first half and helped roll out a 16-2 run for Mapua’s 36-31 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals later stretched the lead to 15, but Jacob Cortez tried to shift the momentum to San Beda with a long heave just 1.8 seconds to go in the third.

A trey by Cortez and tough basket by James Payosing cut San Beda’s deficit to six, 61-53, with over five minutes remaining.

Oliver Tagle’s triple pulled the Red Lions to within five points, 66-61, with over minutes left.

A hard drive by Tagle fished him a foul, allowing him to cut the deficit further to three from the free throw area with 52 seconds to go.

Cortez tried to steal the game with an attempt from beyond the arc, but missed the shot. Escamis then buried two freebies to give the Cardinals’ first finals victory since Season 67.

The Red Lions, who reached the NCAA Finals for the first time since 2019, are gunning for a 22nd basketball title, and its first since the 2018 season.

Mapua, meanwhile, is eyeing its first title in 32 years.

Game 2 is set Sunday also at the Mall of Asia Arena. A decider, if necessary, is on Dec. 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.