MANILA -- Professional Pinoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon has retired from the esports scene, he announced Wednesday afternoon.

Zico, one of the youngest coaches in Philippine ML:BB, starting from Nexplay EVOS, winning an MPL Cambodia title, to his last run with Malaysia’s Team Secret this year.

"I’m filled with gratitude as I share the news of my official retirement from Mobile Legends Bang Bang. My journey was not an easy one but it was an incredible adventure brimming with unforgettable battles, hard-earned victories and memories that go beyond the games," Zico said in a social media post.

Zico first started his career in Dream High Gaming, where he joined duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, along with Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera.

They would soon be absorbed by Onic Philippines, which appeared in the first M-series world championship.

He went on to join Nexplay, where he lasted for two seasons, until jumping ship to Burn x Flash in Cambodia, where he won his first championship.

"Sobrang importante sa 'ming manalo kasi gusto ko patunayan sarili ko [mula] sa mga nagda-doubt. Kasi sobrang daming tao na nag-doubt sa 'kin noong nasa Nexplay pa ako," Zico said in an interview October 2022, moments after winning the title.

After failing to crack through the playoffs of the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, Burn x Flash let him go, and he moved to Pro Esports, before moving to Team Secret in Malaysia.