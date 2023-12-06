Ryle Rosillo (29) and the Mapua Cardinals took Game 1 of the NCAA men's basketball finals against the San Beda Red Lions at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Mapua University held off San Beda University in Game 1 of the NCAA men’s basketball finals, 68-63, on Wednesday.

Clint Escamis said they had to thank Ryle Rosillo for the good defensive job he did on Red Lions’ Jacod Cortez, who was practically held scoreless in the first half.

“Sabi ko kay Rosillo, maging obsessed ka sa kanya kasi ikaw ang naka-assign e,” said Escamis, who scored 18 markers in the win.

“Idikit mo ang picture niya sa kama mo every game. Siyempre joke lang ‘yun, pero sabi ko sa kanya keep working hard. Ang ganda ng game niya, sana tuloy tuloy na hanggang sa Game 2.”

Cortez finished with 12 points, but most of them came late in the game when the Cardinals already had the momentum.

Warren Bonifacio, for his part, added that Mapua is decided to end its title drought having won its last title 22 years ago.

“Enough motivation na ‘yung 22 years para sa Mapua,” said Bonifacio, who finished with six markers.

“Kailangang ibigay na naming lahat lahat, especially 'yung teammates ko. Even ako kung maalat man ang offense ko bumabawi naman sa defense.”